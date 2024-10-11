Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 11,586 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. 390,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,237,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $639.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

