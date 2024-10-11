Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 128,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 15,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $213.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

