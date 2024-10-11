Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,859,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,684. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.