Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

