Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 3,297 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. 579,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,943. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

