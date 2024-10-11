Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 652 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $579.59. 223,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,709. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The company has a market cap of $500.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

