Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.04. Immutep shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 92,980 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Immutep Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immutep by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Further Reading

