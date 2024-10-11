Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.04. Immutep shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 92,980 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IMMP
Immutep Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 269.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Immutep by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immutep
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.