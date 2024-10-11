Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 807,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 460,223 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 23.34% and a negative net margin of 103.99%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

