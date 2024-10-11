IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

IMAX Stock Up 0.5 %

IMAX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 39,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

