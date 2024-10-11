Ilian Iliev Purchases 18,335 Shares of EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Ilian Iliev bought 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £10,084.25 ($13,197.55).

EMV Capital Price Performance

LON EMVC opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.68) on Friday. EMV Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

About EMV Capital

EMV Capital plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, growth capital, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, life science, technology, transformative biomedical, deep tech, semiconductors, industrials, robotics, AI and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors.

