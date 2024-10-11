IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $473.28 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

