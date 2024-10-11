Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.62. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 15,804 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.10%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

