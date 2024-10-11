HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $4.32. HUYA shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,087,982 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HUYA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of HUYA by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 125.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

