Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $275.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

HII opened at $252.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

