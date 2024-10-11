Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $261.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $402.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.00.

HUM opened at $251.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Humana by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

