Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

NYSE:HUM opened at $251.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

