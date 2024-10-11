Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

