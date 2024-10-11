Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $350.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.90. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

