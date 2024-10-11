Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $401.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

