Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,224 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

