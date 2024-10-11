HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $992,200.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24.

HUBS stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.40. The stock had a trading volume of 385,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,026.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

