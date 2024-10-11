Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $454.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $385.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $423.13.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.21. 28,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,971. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $449.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

