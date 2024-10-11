Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $166.45.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.55%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

