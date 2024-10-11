Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $128.45 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $128.45 million and $7.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.27 or 0.00013121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,527,888 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

