Hoese & Co LLP Sells 390 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $379.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average is $353.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

