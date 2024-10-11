Hoese & Co LLP Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $529.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $531.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

