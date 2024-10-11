Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 1,797.9% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
HCHDF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.