Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.