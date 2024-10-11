Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
