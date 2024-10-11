HI (HI) One Day Volume Reaches $289,686.68

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $289,686.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,215.25 or 0.99995194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046972 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $200,257.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

