Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

