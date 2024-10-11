Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,075,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 416,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 397,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.