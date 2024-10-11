Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,866 shares of company stock worth $88,620,447. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $369.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.81 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

