Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.68.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

