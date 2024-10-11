Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLN. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

