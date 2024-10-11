Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,099. The stock has a market cap of $963.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

