Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.43% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:HEPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

