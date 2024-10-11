Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

