Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HELE opened at $72.36 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

