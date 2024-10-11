Head-To-Head Survey: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) vs. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and M&F Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 9 1 0 2.10 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.22 billion 1.45 $182.96 million $1.17 18.23 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Associated Banc and M&F Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Associated Banc pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 7.93% 8.14% 0.78% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Banc beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.