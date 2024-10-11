Head-To-Head Review: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) & The Competition

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 662 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -21.00% -46.15% -1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -496.01 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $936.44 million $68.62 million 64.64

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 728 959 19 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions competitors beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

