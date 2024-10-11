Head to Head Review: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Commerzbank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 9.65% 6.56% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerzbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brambles and Commerzbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Commerzbank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.55 billion 2.76 $779.90 million N/A N/A Commerzbank $22.00 billion 0.98 $2.41 billion $1.92 9.48

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Brambles.

Risk and Volatility

Brambles has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Brambles on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products. It also provides trade securities; treasury management; corporate financing; real estate financing; financing advisory; merger and acquisition; foreign trade; trade financing; asset and risk management; and online banking, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

