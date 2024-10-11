Head-To-Head Contrast: Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) versus Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Multi Ways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Multi Ways and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A Amcor 5.35% 25.45% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.25 $1.79 million N/A N/A Amcor $13.64 billion 1.18 $730.00 million $0.45 24.68

This table compares Multi Ways and Amcor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Multi Ways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Multi Ways and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi Ways 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 0 5 1 0 2.17

Amcor has a consensus target price of $10.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Multi Ways.

Risk & Volatility

Multi Ways has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amcor beats Multi Ways on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

