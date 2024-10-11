Head-To-Head Analysis: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Viking alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and EuroDry”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 3.47 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A EuroDry $57.77 million 1.01 -$2.91 million ($1.14) -18.00

Profitability

EuroDry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking.

This table compares Viking and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A EuroDry -4.11% -2.08% -1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viking and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 EuroDry 0 0 1 1 3.50

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $37.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Viking.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.