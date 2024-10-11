HC Wainwright Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $120.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,892. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,019.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,411 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $21,033,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

