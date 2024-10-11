Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.22). 10,752,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 2,722,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £179.87 million, a PE ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

