Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.64 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.16 ($0.20). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 15.35 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,462,203 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.76 million, a PE ratio of 560.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.59.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Featured Stories

