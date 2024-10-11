Guild of Guardians Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $175,388.70 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

