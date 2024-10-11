Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 578,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 347,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 185,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

