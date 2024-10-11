Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 7.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 255.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.16. 1,263,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,824. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

