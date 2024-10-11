Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $91,343.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,598.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00534332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00107299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00252134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00073556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.